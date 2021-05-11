Raffl’s late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining, Alex Ovechkin saw his first extended action in a couple weeks and the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 in the teams’ regular season finale. Carl Hagelin also scored and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for Washington in a game between teams who will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals also welcomed center Nicklas Backstrom back from a lower-body injury. Curtis Lazar scored for the Bruins, who played largely a reserve squad. That included nine players that entered Tuesday with fewer than 10 games this year and only six with 40 or more. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Bruins.