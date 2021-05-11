Do you want to live in Nature’s Air-Conditioned City? If so, WVVA TV, the NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, has a job for you!

We are looking for our next Sports Director to lead our Sports department on all station platforms, from television to social media. The position also oversees the department as the chief sports journalist and content producer. It requires you to anchor, shoot, write, edit, produce and coordinate coverage.

Home of the best high school coverage in the market, you will need to demonstrate how you can aggressively engage and respond to our community and embrace the multi-platform approach of today’s newsroom. Bonus: We produce and televise live college football games in HD.

If you think you are qualified and want to work with a great group of people, send the link to your reel, cover letter, resume and references to: Wes Armstead, News Director at warmstead@wvva.com.

No phone calls please.

WVVA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. WVVA Television is part of Quincy Media, Inc.