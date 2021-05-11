Stacey Abrams adds producer to her resume with book deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ new political thriller has been snapped up for a small-screen adaptation. The rights for “While Justice Sleeps” will go to Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios. The deal was announced Tuesday, the day of the novel’s release by Penguin Random House. Abrams will serve as an executive producer for the project, based on the first work published under the name of the politician and activist. She’s used the pen name Selena Montgomery for her previous works, including romance novels. Abrams served in Georgia’s House of Representatives, was the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018 and is a leading voice on ballot access.