Staying a bit cooler than normal; a few disturbances could bring occasional rain

A weak upper level disturbance will bring a bit more cloud overnight tonight, but other than that, we should remain dry with chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Most will stay above freezing, but a few isolated spots could get cold enough to damage sensitive plants!

A FREEZE WARNING WILL GO INTO AFFECT AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY!

We may have just enough moisture in place for a few showers along and south of HWY 460 Wednesday morning (between 8-11AM), but the chance will still be very low; any showers will be very light & isolated. We should gradually clear into late Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a bit breezy and cool for this time of year, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday night will be clear and chilly again with temps dropping into the 30s. While widespread freezing temps aren't expected, isolated areas could get low enough, so make sure to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants/vegetation.

Another upper level disturbance could bring a few occasional showers Thursday and Friday, but showers will be still very hit-and-miss, and rain amounts do not look impressive. With cool high pressure at the surface, we'll otherwise just see a mix of sun and clouds through much of this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11PM for the latest full forecast!