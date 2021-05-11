Stray shower possible, but most remain dry. Staying cooler than normal.

High temperatures will be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s and 60s. A stray shower or two is possible during the day, but most will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. High pressure remains close by helping to aid the drier conditions. This is also what is helping to flow a northerly component into the area… hence keeping us cooler than normal.

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Not expecting a widespread frost/freeze overnight since clouds will increase (and most should stay above freezing), but northern and western Pocahontas county is under a Freeze Watch beginning at 1AM and continuing until 9AM Wednesday.

Most of us will remain dry on Wednesday, but our southern counties may witness a cold rain. Showers should stay south of highway 460. Temperatures will be tricky on Wednesday depending on how fast we clear up. For now most will have highs in the 50s and 60s.

We remain cooler than normal with a few shower possibilities for the second half of the work week.

Still not tracking any washouts for us even into the weekend. Temperatures eventually warm back up into the 70s, but we have to wait until next week!