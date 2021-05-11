Top Fed official says Fed far from achieving its goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official says the outlook for the U.S. economy is bright but the recent jobs report is a reminder that the path of the recovery is likely to be uneven and difficult to predict. Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s board, said in remarks to a virtual conference sponsored by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, that employment and inflation remain far from the Fed’s goals. The Fed has said it will not start raising interest rates until it has achieved maximum employment and annual prices gains that have not only hit the Fed’s 2% target but exceeded that target for a period of time.