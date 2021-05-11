W.Va. WWII veteran becomes oldest organ donor in U.S. history

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) A McDowell County man has become the oldest organ donor in American history.



Cecil Lockhart of Welch, 95, is a WWII veteran who donated and saved the life of a 62-year-old woman in desperate need of a liver transplant on Friday.



"We are so proud of the state of West Virginia to be part of this moment in history for transplant donation," said Colleen Sullivan, the Dir of Public Affairs & Donor Family Services at CORE.



As Lockhart was laid to rest over the weekend in Bluewell with military honors, friends and family reminisced about the man who fought in the Philippines in World War II and stayed married to the love of his life for 75 years. But for all the stories Lockhart loved to tell his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the most memorable one may be the one that is told after he's gone -- the day he gave his organs so that someone else could live.



"He would have loved it and would have been unbelievably happy," said his son-in-law Bill Davis. "Especially now that this lady is going to continue on at life because his has ended."



Davis said Lockhart was inspired by his son, Stanley, who died in 2010 and made the decision to donate his organs.



"When his son passed, absolutely they asked if he could be an organ donor. That was a way for him to work with Stanley to give to other people."



It was a final act that demonstrated there is no time limit when it comes to kindness.



"Let's let Cecil remind us that we can still be young even in our old age and save a life," adds Sullivan.



To learn more about CORE and organ donation, visit https://www.core.org/



