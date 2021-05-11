Youngest Dubai DJ scratches her way to fame in world contest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who lives in Dubai is scratching her way to the top as a DJ in world competitions. Michelle Rasul was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop four years ago, when she was just learning how to read and write. She showed off her skills earlier this week at her home in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. She’s the youngest-ever contestant in the DMC World DJ Championship, and was ranked this year 14th out of 85 DJ stars from around the world in the “Portablist” category, which is the global portable scratch competition.