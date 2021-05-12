A stray shower or two possible into Thursday, otherwise quiet for a while

Overnight tonight we look mainly quiet, with chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We may have just enough energy for cloud cover to increase by 8-9PM tonight, and a few isolated showers could pop up, mainly before midnight. Most will stay dry.

Thursday looks dry to start, but a disturbance swing through the area will bring the chance of a few isolated showers by Thursday afternoon/evening. Still, not everyone will see rain, and we otherwise look partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday night looks cool and partly cloudy with lows again just on either side of the 40 degree mark. Friday will bring very similar conditions; we should experience a few isolated hit-or-miss showers, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend finally looks to bring more sunshine and a possible gradual warm-up....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!