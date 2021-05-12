Barry Jenkins on his unflinching epic ‘Underground Railroad’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Barry Jenkins won an Oscar in 2017 for “Moonlight” and was nominated again the next year for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But he considers his latest project, the 10-hour limited series “The Underground Railroad,” to be the most satisfying creative experience of his life. The Amazon series, adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is an unflinching portrayal of an enslaved woman who escapes a Georgia plantation and its horrors only to be pursued by an unrelenting bounty hunter. Early reviews have declared it a triumph only Jenkins could have pulled off.