Battle between weather systems happens today; mix of rain and sun expected

Showers will be spotted mainly for our southern counties (along and south of highway 460) during the morning hours. High pressure takes back control and gives dry conditions by the afternoon.

Clouds will hover for our southern counties and eventually some sun will build back in. Most of the area will see sunny skies by the afternoon. Having a mix of clouds and sun will vary temperatures across the viewing area. Expect a range of 50s and 60s today.

Tonight clear skies remain which aids cooler temperatures. Lows fall into the 30s. If winds remain on the calmer end it is possible we may have some frost development. May want to protect those plants before tonight just in case! A Freeze Watch is issued for Pocahontas county to begin at 1AM Thursday and continue until 9AM Thursday.

Clouds increase for Thursday. Most of the area will remain dry, but a stray shower is possible. A better chance for scattered rain builds in Friday, but we aren't looking at anything widespread or a washout. A few light showers will work in. Temperatures remain cooler than normal throughout the work week and even into the weekend. 70s return next week along with a chance for some storms.