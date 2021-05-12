Beavers top Tigers at home; Patriots hold off Shady Spring

(WVVA) - Bluefield returned to its winning ways on Wednesday, while Independence continued its win streak on the road.

The Beavers blew their contest with Princeton wide open in the fourth -- scoring five runs -- forcing a five-inning game to end, 13-1.

In Raleigh County, the Patriots did most of their scoring late, plating five in the seventh inning. The Tigers rallied to tally three runs in the bottom half of the inning, but couldn't quite complete the comeback. They fall at home, 7-3.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Woodrow Wilson 6, PikeView 3

Greenbrier East 10, James Monroe 0

Wyoming East 13, Greenbrier West 12

Westside 7, Liberty (Raleigh) 6

Midland Trail 14, Webster Co. 8