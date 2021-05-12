Beckley City Council passes “Crown Act” ordinance

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley city council unanimously voted to approve the "Crown Act" ordinance.

According to the official Crown Act website, the Crown Act is a law or ordinance that prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

Before the vote took place, community members gathered on the front lawn of the Council Chambers to support the ordinance.

Thaddaus Breckenridge is a Beckley resident who experienced race-based hair discrimination in the past.

He said protecting people from that discrimination is essential because his hair is a part of his identity.

"We don't want to love us because we are doing something conforming to their style, or their fashion, or to their uniform. Everything that you see from us is us, from where we came from and our experiences, is everything that we live through, this hair is our experience," said Breckenridge.

Beckley was the secon city in the state of West Virginia to pass this bill.

Kristi Dumas, a Human Rights Commissioner, said protecting this culture is why enacting the crown act ordinance is essential; especially, after the bill failed in the state legislature.

"What it means on a larger scale is that Beckley is a place that is inclusive, it prides itself in inclusion, and equity and diversity," said Dumas.

Beckley's Mayor, Rob Rappold, said he is "elated" about the Crown Act Ordinance being passed. He said he believed it paves a way for other cities across West Virginia.

"I think it's another opportunity to prove not only to the citzens of Beckley and Raleigh County, and the southern part of the state and to the entire state, that Beckley is listening to it's voters and it's constituency and we want to do the right thing," said Mayor Rappold.

Breckenridge said he too, hopes this encourages other people to speak out and support others.

He added this is just the first step toward enacting positive change in the futures.

"I want everybody to understand where this is any oppression, and you have any accountability to what's happening in the community, you assert that accountability, you take your platform and your privilege to help other people, you empower other people by any means necessary," said Breckenridge.

According to Rappold and Dumas, now that the ordinance has passed, there is a process in place to handle each situation should race-based hair discrimination take place.