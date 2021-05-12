Beckley Police seek info regarding suspect who robbed lottery parlor on Sunday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who robbed the Venue Lounge early on Sunday.



According to detectives, it happened at the store's location on Robert C. Byrd Drive, where the person in the picture was captured getting the manager to open the front door. Detectives said the person then demanded money from the safety deposit box.



While the manager was attempting to find the code on her cell phone, the suspect can be seen in surveillance getting physically aggressive and pulling the employee to the front of the store. The suspect was able to leave with money out of the front cash register.



Det. Cpl. N.J. Walters is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. "Call us at the police department or call Crimestoppers where you can submit tips anonymously."



After the incident, Det. Cpl. Walters said the suspect was spotted heading toward the Rails to Trail in Beckley.

