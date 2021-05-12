Bosnia police arrest woman for financing Islamic fighters

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities say police have arrested a woman on suspicion of financially supporting her husband and other Bosnians who joined Islamic fighters in Syria and Iraq. Bosnia’s security agency said Wednesday that officers arrested Sena Hamzabegovic upon her arrival to Bosnia at the airport in the central town of Tuzla on Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office said they would seek detention for Hamzabegovic, who holds dual Bosnian and Swiss citizenship. The 61-year-old woman faces charges of “financing terror activities.” Hundreds of Bosnians in the past have joined the Islamic fighters in Syria and Iraq. Many have been jailed after coming back home.