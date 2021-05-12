Cianna Carter to cheer for Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham senior Cianna Carter signed on to be a part of the Bluefield College cheer squad on Wednesday.

"Just to be surrounded with everyone that loves me -- and just to have somewhat of a normal thing this year is just great," she said.

Carter did not have much cheering experience coming into high school But, beginning with her freshman year on the JV squad, she realized one of the great benefits of the sport.

"It's just the excitement that comes with it -- all the friends you get to know. It's lifelong friends you are stuck with. The bonds you make with everyone is just amazing."

As a Ram, Carter will be coached by a former teacher, as well as a Graham alumnae, which makes her feel right at home.

She plans to study biology at Bluefield College beginning this fall.