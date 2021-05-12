Class AA All-State girl’s basketball teams released

(WVVA) - Ten area girls have been named among the best Class AA basketball players in the state, with five landing on the first two teams.

This year's champions, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors lead the way with six selections. The Lady Bobcats of Summers County have three honorees on the list, while Bluefield's Beyonka Lee rounds out the area accolades.

The Class AA All-State girl's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Skylar Davidson (Wyoming East/Sr.) (Captain)

Aaliyah Brunny (Parkersburg Catholic/Sr.)

Leslie Huffman (Parkersburg Catholic/Jr.)

Mady Winters (Magnolia/Sr.)

Annie Hunt (Ravenswood/Sr.)

Marie Perdew (Frankfort/Jr.)

Abby Russell (Wyoming East/So.)

Sydney Bolles (Charleston Catholic/Sr.)

Second Team

Taylor Isaac (Summers County/Sr.)

Gavin Pivont (Summers County/Sr.)

Kylie Wright (St. Marys/Sr.)

Nicole Reynolds (Williamstown/Sr.)

Daisha Summers (Wyoming East/Jr.) (Captain)

Rebekah Rupert (Ritchie County/So.)

Jenna Burgess (Petersburg/Sr.)

Scarlett Thomason (Mingo Central/Sr.)

Area Honorable Mention

Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), Madison Clark (Wyoming East), Beyonka Lee (Bluefield), Liv Meador (Summers Co.), Sarah Saunders (Wyoming East)