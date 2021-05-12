Colonial Pipeline restarts operations after ransomware attack

(WSIL) — Colonial Pipeline says it has restarted the pipeline and will resume deliveries days after hackers forced it to shut down.

The company says following the restart it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

Colonial Pipeline shut down operations after revealing it was the victim of a ransomware attack. The FBI has linked the attack to a criminal gang.

As part of the start-up process, Colonial will conduct a series of pipeline safety assessments.

In a statement the company said, “This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.”