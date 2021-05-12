Concord’s Stehlin earns MEC Player of the Year honors

(WVVA) - Mountain Lion infielder Anthony Stehlin has been named the 2021 Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, as four other Concord baseball players earned All-MEC accolades.

Stehlin led the conference with a .450 batting averaged, as he notched 27 RBIs and eight home runs on the season. The junior has reached safely in each of the team's 33 games this spring.

He also fielded at a .955 clip from the shortstop position.

"it really meant a lot -- I've been working hard and pushing myself this year to be a better player," he said. "I owe it all to the coaches, players, my teammates next to me and I couldn't have done it without them as well."

"Since last year was cut short and we finally get to play again -- play a full season again -- it just felt really good an really means a lot."

Stehlin is the seventh player in program history to be voted as conference Player of the Year, and the first since Chad Frazier in 2017.

Freshman infielder Zack Saryeldin was also named to the All-MEC First Team. Pitcher Trent Abernathy, infielder Evan Antonellis and outfielder Richard Ortiz were named to the Second Team.