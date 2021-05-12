Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices surge 0.8% in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred worries about rising inflation.The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the price consumers pay for their purchases of everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month’s 0.6% rise. Over the past 12 months, prices are up 4.2%, the fastest rise since a 4.9% gain in the 12 months ending in September 2008.