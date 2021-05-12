Delegate Mick Bates switches party affiliation to Republican

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Delegate Mick Bates announced on Wednesday that he is switching his political party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Bates represents West Virginia's 30th district and has been a delegate in the Mountain State since 2014.

"I am far from the first person to make such a change and I will not be the last," Bates said in a statement, released on Wednesday. "Over the past 3 years there has been a 30% swing in registrations in Raleigh County from Democrat to Republican. The line often used, and attributed to President Ronald Reagan, is that "I didn’t leave the party, the party left me.""

The full statement from Bates: