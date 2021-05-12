Dems reach new fundraising deal, with boost for GOP states

ATLANTA (AP) — National and state Democratic officials have reached a joint fundraising deal to increase aid to state parties, with an extra boost for those in Republican-dominated states. The agreement, which follows weeks of negotiations, is intended to allow the party’s wealthiest backers to contribute up to $875,000 annually to a combined fund that, under federal campaign finance rules, can be distributed to party accounts around the country. The money will boost monthly support to state Democratic parties, with an extra boost for parties in Republican-dominated states. Democratic officials tout the plan as a way to deliver on President Joe Biden’s pledge not to abandon down-ballot Democrats in the 2022 midterms.