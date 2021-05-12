EU companies could face legal action over Iran contracts

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top EU court advisor says Iranian banks or firms could take legal action against European companies that terminate their contracts without proving that they are not caving in to U.S. sanctions. The case is linked to the U.S. pullout of the Iran nuclear agreement, which triggered a series of sanctions. The EU introduced a “blocking statute” shielding companies in the 27-nation bloc. But many big firms do more U.S. business than in Iran and some quickly severed ties rather than risk running afoul of sanctions. The legal opinion issued Wednesday says European companies should justify why they are terminating such contracts. The opinion is nonbinding, but the European Court of Justice follows such guidance in most cases.