Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest
Randolph and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&