Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as the upper 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as around 30 possible.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest
Randolph and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For
the Freeze Watch, from late tonight into Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost is not likely this morning despite
the sub-freezing temperatures, but frost is likely to form
overnight tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&