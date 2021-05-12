Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as the upper 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as around 30 possible.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest

Randolph and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For

the Freeze Watch, from late tonight into Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost is not likely this morning despite

the sub-freezing temperatures, but frost is likely to form

overnight tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&