Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Summers County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell, Bath and Rockbridge Counties.

In West Virginia, Mercer, Summers, Eastern Greenbrier and

Western Greenbrier Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&