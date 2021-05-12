Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Mercer County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell, Bath and Rockbridge Counties.
In West Virginia, Mercer, Summers, Eastern Greenbrier and
Western Greenbrier Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&