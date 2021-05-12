Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 40 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Lincoln, Kanawha, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,
Wyoming, Northwest Raleigh and Northwest Fayette Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&