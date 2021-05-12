Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 40 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Lincoln, Kanawha, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,

Wyoming, Northwest Raleigh and Northwest Fayette Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&