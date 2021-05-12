Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 4:23 am
3:58 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Nicholas

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Nicholas County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, and portions of northern and
central West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should be kept protected from the cold this morning.

