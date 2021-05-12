Frost Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Nicholas County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, and portions of northern and
central West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Tender plants should be kept protected from the cold this morning.
&&