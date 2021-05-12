Gasoline pipeline shutdown tests Biden administration

The cyber attack last week on a primary gasoline pipeline created new political and economic risks for the Biden administration. So it’s working to keep the fuel flowing as prices spike. Officials are laying out plans to address transportation issues and price pressures after ransom-seeking hackers last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline. The closed pipeline delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s gas. It’s possible that the pipeline’s computer systems could be up and running in the next few days. But the administration is also pushing the crisis as a reason why President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package should be approved.