Germany eases travel rules for vaccinated as vacations loom

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has agreed to let travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from infection avoid testing and quarantine when entering the country. The exemption won’t apply to people arriving from areas where variants of concern are prevalent. The measures approved Wednesday are designed to make summer travel easier, particularly for families when parents are vaccinated and children aren’t. Germany’s health minister said the country expects to roll out its digital immunity certificate by the end of June, making it easier to prove a person has been fully vaccinated. The certificate can be stored in an app that can be used instead of the yellow World Health Organization vaccine booklet.