Hometown Hero: Hope Harrell

PEARISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - In 2020, many events across the country were cancelled.

In Pearisburg Virginia, Hope Harrell worked to ensure community events continued, uninterrupted by the pandemic.

"It was heart breaking to cancel some of our yearly traditions that have been going on for so many years, so anything that we could do safely and to make it fun for the community just to give them some kind of normal life during a crazy time," said Harrell.

Harrell found a way to make those events work within pandemic protocols for safety.

"Everything was socially distant in vehicles, mostly drive throughs, so it was a lot of fun to try to plan those actually," said Harrell.

Keeping these events on schedule was important to her because she wanted to give the community a sense of normalcy and joy.

"2020 was a hard year on everybody, um it was a hard year on our town, on our citizens on our businesses, any thing I could do to make that a little better, or some happier times, was worth my time," said Harrell.

Harrell said she thinks the community was thankful for the town keeping these events alive and giving them a reason to not have to stay at home.

"We still were able to do several events, people loved them, we had so much feedback on how great it was, people thanking us, and trying to do something for everybody," said Harrell.

One event they continued to do was the scarecrow decorating contest downtown.

It allowed local businesses to advertise safely downtown, even if the traditional festival couldn't take place.



She said it boosted business, despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic.

"We have several new businesses that we've added this year, so hopefully we can get beck to doing the street festival and having people visit our downtown," said Harrell. "Just having the scarecrows last year, was a reason for people to get out and see our businesses and be able to advertise them a little bit and help them out."

Harrell said she is looking forward to hosting events as normal this year, as this year, continuing events has a larger purpose for her.

"So I lost my mom in February, she passed away, um it's been really hard for me, so a lot of what I'm doing now, I wanna do in her memory," said Harrell. "She loved my events, and loved coming to those so I want to make sure I keep those going for her."

It isn't just the loss of her mom that inspires her to keep events going, but it's for everyone who experienced loss during the pandemic.

"A lot of people have lost loved ones, so just to bring some kind of joy back to their lives, again and the normal feeling, uh whatever I can do, to help with that," said Harrell.

She said she doesn't do it alone, but she gets it done with the help of everyone she works with; adding, their main motivation is the love for the community they call home.

"I love the community that I'm in, I wanna give back whenever I can, it's just something that I've always felt passionate about to make sure that we make Pearisburg great it's a great place to live, we want to showcase it," said Harrell.

And that's what makes Hope Harrell a hometown hero.