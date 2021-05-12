Hospitals want documents public in case against opioid maker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 20 hospitals want documents from a drug manufacturer made public after a Tennessee judge ruled against the company in a lawsuit over the opioid epidemic, saying it intentionally withheld records and lied at least a dozen times. The hospitals filed a motion last week to intervene and make documents from Endo Pharmaceuticals available from legal discovery in the case in Sullivan County Circuit Court. The hospitals are now asking a judge to order the release of the documents in the Sullivan County case, in which the judge ruled Endo is liable due to the legal discovery issues without going to trial.