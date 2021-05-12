Indiana hospital: ‘Lack of empathy’ in Black doctor’s care

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana hospital group says an outside investigation into the death of a Black doctor while she battled COVID-19 has found that the treatment she received didn’t contribute to her death, However, IU Health said Wednesday the review by a panel of six outside experts concluded Dr. Susan Moore suffered from a lack of cultural competence on the part of those treating her at IU Health North in Carmel. IU Health in a statement acknowledged a “lack of empathy and compassion” was shown in the delivery of her care. The 52-year-old Moore died Dec. 20, about two weeks after she was released from IU Health North and then admitted to a different hospital.