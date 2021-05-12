Jill Biden, Manchin, actress Jennifer Garner to visit WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is joining first lady Jill Biden and actor Jennifer Garner during a visit to West Virginia on Thursday. Biden’s office says she and Manchin will arrive at Charleston’s Yeager Airport. They’ll join Garner at a coronavirus vaccination center and speak at Capital High School. A previously announced visit to Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Calhoun County has been scrubbed due to a COVID-19 quarantine in the school district. Biden and Manchin will then greet West Virginia National Guard members at the airport before departing. Garner grew up in Charleston. She has previously testified before Congress in support of education programs for preschoolers in poverty.