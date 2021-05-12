Man charged with neglect in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia father has been charged with neglect resulting in death after his 5-year-old son was killed in a traffic crash. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that 45-year-old Roy Thomas Tranter was charged following the crash Tuesday in Mineral Wells. A criminal complaint filed in magistrate court says Tranter’s vehicle went off the road and rolled onto its side, ejecting his unrestrained son from the vehicle. The complaint said the boy was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The complaint did not say what caused the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tranter had an attorney.