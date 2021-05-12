Nicaragua ruling party ups advantages in run-up to elections

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term in November and he’s pulling all the levers at his disposal to ensure his Sandinista National Liberation Front retains power. Last week, the country’s Sandinista-dominated parliament chose new members of the Supreme Electoral Council, who immediately made Wednesday the deadline to register political alliances. That threw Nicaragua’s already divided opposition into chaos. Days of intense negotiations ensued, culminating in a last-ditch attempt to find common ground.