Phillies rally off Nats closer Hand, collect 5-2 win in 10th

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand, beating the Nationals 5-2. Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Washington dropped its fourth in a row to sink a season-worst six games below .500. Hand, who blew a save Saturday against the New York Yankees and then suffered the loss the next afternoon in the Bronx, was staked to a 2-1 lead in the ninth. He quickly gave it back on Odúbel Herrera’s home run.