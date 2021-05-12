Raleigh General Hospital celebrates nurses day

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - Raleigh General Hospital celebrated National Nurses Day on Wednesday.

The hospital hosted a luncheon to honor their nurses and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold also attended to read a proclamation.

For Debbie Vaughn, Chief of Nurses, at the hospital, this National Nurses Day was extra special; because, it was her last day of work before retirement.

Vaughn said she planned it that way so she could celebrate Nurse's Day with her colleagues.

Mayor Rappold added he is honored to be in attendance to celebrate this special day.



"I've made a lot of friends, so it's very bittersweet. Even though I'm retiring and it's joyous, there's still some sadness. I'm leaving a part of my heart at Raleigh General," said Debbie Vaughn.

"You know, a lot of them working double shifts just to the the floors um it's amazing and you just gotta have all the respect in the world for them," said Mayor Rappold.

Vaughn has been working as a nurse for the last forty years.



She has worked at Raleigh General for the last three years of her career.

National Nurses Day is celebrated every May 12 with National Nurses Week taking place the week of nurses day.