Boris Johnson’s office says court debt order ‘without merit’

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says an outstanding court order against Johnson over an allegedly unpaid debt is “totally without merit.” Private Eye magazine uncovered an October 2020 county court judgment against Johnson for 535 pounds ($755). The court record, which names the debtor as Boris Johnson of 10 Downing St. in London, does not disclose the identity of the creditor. Johnson’s office said “an application will be made for an order to set aside the default judgment, to strike out the claim and for a declaration that the claim is totally without merit.” Johnson’s finances are already under scrutiny, with election watchdog the Electoral Commission investigating the funding of renovations to the prime minister’s official residence.