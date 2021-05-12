Report on campus doctor raises flags about iconic coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A report about a doctor accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of young men at the University of Michigan is pointing an unflattering light at one of the school’s iconic figures. The report says late football coach Bo Schembechler was told by four people about Robert Anderson’s assaults, but he took no direct action in the 1970s and 1980s. There’s a bronze statue of Schembechler on the Michigan campus, and the football building is named for him. Schembechler was coach from 1969 to 1989. Shemy Schembechler says it’s “disgraceful” for anyone to believe that his father didn’t care about players. He insists the coach would have acted if students had shared concerns about Anderson.