Sao Paulo authorities plead with China to release vaccines

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities of Sao Paulo state are mobilizing on Wednesday to convince the Chinese government to authorize the export to Brazil of the raw material needed to bottle millions of COVID-19 vaccines. In recent weeks several Brazilian cities have either suspended or delayed vaccinations due to shortages. Gov. João Doria said President Jair Bolsonaro and economy minister Paulo Guedes should apologize to the Asian nation for their recent comments so China can resume exports. Brazil’s foreign ministry said it is “permanently following the process of authorization of raw materials export.”