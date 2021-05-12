SB Wednesday: businesses facing challenges filling open positions

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA is helping to answer your questions about small business and personal finance. Joining us every Wednesday is the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, John O'Neal.

WVVA: John, there has been a great deal of discussion recently about employers having difficulty finding workers. What is the latest info on employment numbers?

O'Neal: The most recent jobs report was released by the U.S. government was disappointing. Economists were projecting that about 1,000,000 new jobs would be created in the U.S. in April, but the actual number was only 266,000. We will report the West Virginia numbers for April when they are released next week. Nationwide, the unemployment rate increased to 6.1%

WVVA: So, is the problem that the economy is in bad shape, or is there another reason for the poor jobs numbers?

O'Neal: There doesn't seem to be a problem with the jobs supply. All over West Virginia, and the nation, there are help wanted signs posted. Employers are desperately trying to hire new workers. There seems to be a lack of interest from workers in applying for these jobs that are available.

WVVA: Why are small business owners having difficulty filling these positions?

O'Neal: There are several factors at play here. Some parents had trouble with childcare while their children's schools were shut down, so a parent had to remain at home to handle their child's education. That problem has faded as schools have reopened in most of the country.

Some people expressed a fear of the COVID virus, but with the availability of vaccines, that is no longer be an issue. Everybody that wants the vaccine can get it now. A growing number of business owners are stating that the biggest problem now is that people can make more money from the COVID unemployment benefits, than they would make by returning to work.

In West Virginia, individuals can receive over $700 per week in traditional unemployment and COVID relief benefits. This amounts to about $18 per hour in a 40 hour per week job. It is hard for most small businesses to compete with that.

WVVA: What is the status of these bonus unemployment benefit programs?

O'Neal: The original pandemic enhanced unemployment benefits would have expired by now, but President Biden's American Rescue Plan extended these enhanced unemployment benefits through September 6, 2021. As might be expected there is a difference of opinion on next steps politically. President Biden and Congressional Democrats want to maintain and extend these benefits even further.

Congressional Republicans believe that the programs have served their purpose, and are hindering full recovery from the pandemic. About a dozen Republican governors have announced that they are not accepting the federal unemployment funds any longer, or that they are imposing stricter requirements to receive the benefits.

In some states there are more jobs available than people on unemployment. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is considering ending the enhanced unemployment program early, stating "Our businesses are pleading with our people, 'We've got to have you back to work.'"