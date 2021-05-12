Scientists offer look into life as Caribbean volcano erupted

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The three scientists credited with helping save lives ahead of a volcanic eruption on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent are known to locals simply as Richie, Rod and TC. They huddled indoors for weeks on little sleep to study the mountain and alert the government about activity at La Soufriere, whose eruptions last month displaced nearly 20% of the population and prompted the United Nations to seek $29 million to help the island recover. More than 16,000 people fled the ash-covered hills and homes in northern St. Vincent while the scientists stayed behind.