Shady, Indy pick up softball wins in Mercer County

(WVVA) - Both the Lady Tigers and Lady Patriots grabbed road victories on Wednesday night.

Shady Spring jumped out quickly to a four-run lead in Bluefield, eventually winning 11-1. Paige Maynard struck out 16 batter in six inning of work for the Lady Tigers.

Independence scored early and often, as well, at PikeView. Kaylen Parks blasted her tenth home run of the season, en route to a 24-13 victory.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Midland Trail 6, Greenbrier West 0