Still too fast: Caster Semenya arrested for speeding

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Olympic champion Caster Semenya has been sentenced to 50 hours of community service for speeding while driving. Prosecutors say the runner was arrested last Thursday and released on $35 bail. She appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to the offense. Semenya faces a second court hearing in August when authorities will report back on whether she completed her community service. Semenya is a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion in the 800 meters whose career has been halted by contentious rules regulating the natural level of testosterone in female runners.