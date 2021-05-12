Taiwan’s leader seeks to reassure over new virus cases

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has sought to reassure the public that the government is capable of withstanding a further outbreak of COVID -19 after six local cases were detected. The exact origins of the cases have not yet been discovered. President Tsai Yin-wen says the challenge at this moment is still severe. She says medical supplies are sufficient and vaccines will continue to be distributed. Taiwan had virtually eradicated domestic transmission of the coronavirus through strict mask wearing, case tracing, travel restrictions and quarantine measures. It has counted 1,210 confirmed cases to date, with the vast majority imported. The island has banned indoor events with more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 until early June.