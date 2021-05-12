Top Hong Kong national security officer under investigation

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say they are investigating a top national security officer after a police raid found him at an unlicensed massage business. The person under investigation is Frederic Choi, head of the police National Security Department that was set up last year after Beijing decided to impose a new set of laws on Hong Kong against subversion, secession, collusion and terrorism. Commissioner of Police Chris Tang said Wednesday Choi has been put on leave during the investigation. Tang provided few details about the raid. While operating an unlicensed massage business is an offence that could result in up to six months jail and a 50,000 Hong Kong dollar fine, patronizing such establishments is not illegal.